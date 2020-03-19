VIDEO: Lance Archer Fights Carnies In The Woods In New AEW Vignette

A video ran during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite delving deeper behind the character of one of its newest acquisitions, the psychotic juggernaut Lance Archer.

In one of the more creative videos All Elite Wrestling has put out yet, Archer and his mentor Jake “The Snake” Roberts arrive at rickety cabin in the woods, where more than a dozen shady individuals have gathered aside an even more rickety-looking wrestling ring.

Archer makes his way through the rabid competition one at a time, savagely destroying each one with devestating moves until none are left standing. The Snake, meanwhile, watches from a rocking chair next to a bloody photo of Cody Rhodes pinned to the cabin.

Yeah. It’s ridiculous. Check out the video below.