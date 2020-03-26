VIDEO: Mandy Rose On Becoming A Bikini World Champion, Road To WWE

Friday Night Smackdown Superstar Mandy Rose is a guest on the latest edition of After The Bell, WWE’s weekly podcast with host Corey Graves.

WWE has released a clip from the interview featuring Mandy discussing her entry into the world of competitive bikini modeling, her journey to the world championships, and how it opened the door for her to become a WWE Superstar.

Check out the clip below, and subscribe to After The Bell on Apple Podcasts. Mandy is expected to be involved in next weekend’s two-day WrestleMania event, potentially as a part of a match between Dolph Ziggler and Otis of Heavy Machinery, although her role in the show is currently unknown.