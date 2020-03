It’s another stacked episode of MLW FUSION this week, starting off with a big title defense between the reigning MLW World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed and the high-flying Laredo Kid.

Mance Warner is also in action against “El Intocable” Gino Medina, and in a blockbuster main event, the murderous Killer Kross stops by Major League Wrestling to battle with “Filthy” Tom Lawlor. You can watch the entire episode above.