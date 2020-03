The National Wrestling Alliance has released the second and third episodes of their new competition series, The Circle Squared. Check out the video above.

The show features a variety of wrestlers from all stages of the journey, looking to earn an NWA contract by competing, both in the ring and on the mic. This week’s episode sees second generation Colby Corino take on 35-year veteran George South, while Freya and Dani Jordyn mix it up to determine the newest edition to the women’s division.