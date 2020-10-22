VIDEO: Pat McAfee Speaks After NXT Goes Off The Air: “We Are The New Kings Of This Brand”

In case you missed it, and based on this week’s numbers it appears quite a few people may have, Wednesday night’s episode of WWE NXT ended with the return of Pat McAfee, the former NFL punter-turned-sports entertainment ruiner of hopes and dreams.

The loud-mouth podcast host has not been seen since losing to the Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole in a wild, and admittedly impressive performance at NXT TakeOver 31, but reemerged this week to lead a pair of brand new allies to championship gold.

The Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong were originally slated to challenge Breezango for the NXT Tag Team Championships, but when the two were attacked backstage and rendered unable to compete, the hard-hitting Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan stepped in to compete on their behalf.

Enter: Pat McAfee, who appeared in a mask during the WWE NXT main event on the USA Network, shoving Fandango off the top rope, setting Burch and Lorcan up to win the match and the titles for the very first time.

WWE social has uploaded an exclusive video featuring post-show comments from McAfee, which you can check out below.

“This place looks like absolute dog crap with all of you humans in here this evening,” McAfee said after removing the mask, reminiscing about the old, fan-less set at Full Sail University where he last performed.