WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time world champion “Nature Boy” Ric Flair is featured in a new promotional video, hyping up his upcoming interview with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

In the video, which you can check out above, Flair is given a list of Superstars and Legends who have used the Figure-Four Leg Lock submission and gives them a “Woo!” or a “Boo!” based on their application of the move. Flair’s appearance on Stone Cold Sessions airs this Sunday night on the WWE Network.