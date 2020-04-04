VIDEO: Sonya Deville Conspires w/ Dolph Ziggler To Split Up Otis & Mandy Rose

Et tu, Sonya?

For several weeks now, a mysterious hacker has been splicing cryptic messages – often in the form of a literally envelope – into live broadcasts of Friday Night Smackdown. This week, the still-unknown culprit appeared in physical form for the very first time, promising to expose “the truth”.

Little did the blue brand’s Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville know, said “truth” would be spy cam footage revealing that the two Superstars conspired to drive a wedge between Mandy Rose and Otis.

It was revealed on the show that Sonya actually stole her supposed BFF’s phone and sent a text to Otis, changing the time of their date so that the two would intentionally miss one another. This was actually Ziggler’s plan, allowing him to sneak in and seduce Mandy in recent weeks.

