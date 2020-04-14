VIDEO: The Entire Story Behind The 2019 NWA Crockett Cup

The National Wrestling Alliance was originally slated to hold its 2020 Crocket Cup tournament this weekend, but due to the event’s cancellation the promotion will instead be streaming the entire 2019 incarnation of the event this Sunday at 6PM ET on YouTube, completely free.

In place of NWA Powerrr this week, the NWA is running a video recapping the entire buildup to the 2019 Crockett Cup, headlined by Nick Aldis defending the Ten Pounds of Gold against “The Villain” Marty Scurll. If that main event sounds familiar, it’s because it was also supposed to headline this year’s Cup.