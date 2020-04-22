VIDEO: The Rock Sends A Special 25th Anniversary Message To Triple H

As noted, WWE is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Triple H signing with the company, and that started with a sit-down interview with the “King of Kings” this Wednesday morning on WWE’s The Bump.
During the show, the panel surprised Triple H with a special congratulatory message from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who had nothing but wonderful things to say about his long history with “The Game”, both in and out of the ring.
“From my very first match at The Garden, you were so good to me, so welcoming to me. I knew of everybody in the locker room, that there was a hunger in your eyes and that we were going to be competitors, and work our asses off. That’s exactly what we did. That’s why we had incredible chemistry.”
“There’s only one man that I’ve gone around the world with, and wrestled consistently so many times, and put in just incredible matches – and that is you. I thank you, I love you, congratulations man on such an amazing career.”
“But also, not only an amazing 25 years in the ring, but what you’ve done outside of the ring too has been unparalleled. You can’t compare it, because nobody else has done it. What you’re doing with NXT, what you’re doing with the company itself, and what you’re doing to make sure that the fans go home happy. It’s in your blood and your DNA – as if you were born into the business. This is why we’re kindred spirits.”