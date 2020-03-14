VIDEO: Triple H Welcomes WWE Smackdown To The Performance Center

This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown will go down as one of the most unique, at times uncomfortable, and certainly memorable editions in the show’s long-running history.

Triple H kicked off the first ever Smackdown broadcast live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, after the event, like hundreds of others across the country, was uprooted from its original venue due to the rising concern of global pandemic COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The show featured a few live matches – each a bit strange in their own way, with no fans in attendance to appreciate the pomp and circumstance of it all. They also replayed the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match from their recent Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. You can check out The Game’s opening address in the video above.