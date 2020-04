You can watch Saturday night’s WrestleMania Kickoff in its entirety above. The stream goes live at 6PM ET and will feature expert analysis, late-breaking news and more than likely a match.

It was announced on Saturday morning that Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro, and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan would take place across both nights on WrestleMania Kickoff, but it was never made clear which matches would be taking place on which nights.