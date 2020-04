WWE has released its very first promotional video hyping next year’s WrestleMania 37 in Hollywood. The show will take place at the brand new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

It’s believed the venue, which will play home to the L.A. Rams and L.A. Chargers starting with the 2020/21 NFL season, can be expanded for upwards of 100,000 attendees.