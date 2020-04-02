VIDEO: WWE Dream Match Mania Feat. The Usos, New Day, Flair, Phoenix & More

Above is today’s entire WWE Dream Match Mania stream, hosted by The Bump’s Matt Camp. Several WWE Superstars and Legends joined in to provide commentary for simulated dream matches as they played out in WWE 2K20. Here’s the lineup:
- Roman Reigns vs. The Rock (The Usos)
- Goldberg vs. Big E (New Day)
- Charlotte Flair vs. Beth Phoenix (Flair & Phoenix)
- Seth Rollins vs. Ric Flair (Johnny Gargano & Adam Cole)
- Sasha Banks vs. Trish Stratus (Banks & Bayley)
- John Cena vs. Hulk Hogan (R-Truth & Drake Maverick)