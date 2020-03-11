VIDEO: WWE’s The Bump – Mark Henry, Bobby Lashley, Undisputed Era & More

It’s a super-stacked episode of WWE’s The Bump this week! Host Matt Camp is leading the chaos this time around as Kayla Braxton shops with the legendary Michael P.S. Hayes.

The panel runs down all the latest news in the world of WWE as well as full preview for tonight’s special edition of NXT television, plus interviews with the “Worlds Strongest Man” Mark Henry, 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, Bobby Lashley, and the Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

WWE’s The Bump airs every Wednesday morning at 10AM ET on the WWE Network, as well as the company’s official Facebook, Twitter and Twitch accounts.