VIDEOS: Top 10 Undertaker ‘American Badass’ Moments, The Fiend Collector’s Box, WrestleMania 36 Intro

The Fiend: Collector’s Box

Bray Wyatt is featured in a new promotional video, shown below, advertising a new collector’s box based on his alter ego, “The Fiend”. Check it out below.

WrestleMania 36 Opening Video

WWE has released the opening video package that ran at the start of both nights of WrestleMania 36 this past weekend. It’s an incredibly strange, irregularly long video that’s… somehow kind of a parody of itself by the end? Check it out below if you’ve got six minutes to kill.

Top 10 ‘American Badass’ Moments

WWE has released a new video collecting the top 10 moments from The Undertaker’s run as the “American Badass”, a version of his character at the turn of the century that featured a much more talkative Deadman on a motorcycle; much closer to the man in real life.