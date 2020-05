Numbers are in for this week’s four-hour block of WWE specials on Fox Sports 1, featuring the best WrestleMania matches of the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, Edge, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Just like last week, viewership shot up in the second hour, shot up again in the third hour, and fell considerably in hour four.

7 PM – Ric Flair – 157,000 (#142 on cable)

8 PM – Edge – 213,000 (#118 on cable)

9 PM – Brock Lesnar – 255,000 (#99 on cable)

10 PM – Roman Reigns – 198,000 (#137 on cable)