Viewership For WWE Royal Rumble Replay On FS1 & WWE Backstage Return

As announced earlier this week, WWE and FS1 are partnering for a ton of content rolling out on the network this Spring, starting with Tuesday night’s replay of the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The Royal Rumble was watched by 421,000 viewers starting at 7:00 PM ET. There’s really nothing to directly care that to, but the number is just under 3 times the average WWE Backstage viewership.

The return of WWE Backstage after a two week break was watched by 134,000 viewers, up 283% from the March 10th episode. The special guest for the evening was Charlotte Flair, with Mark Henry, Booker T and Paige joining Renee Young as co-hosts.