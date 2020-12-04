Impact
Viewership, Ratings Data Revealed For 12/1 Impact Wrestling
It’s not often that viewership and ratings data are available for Impact Wrestling, but Tuesday’s episode cracked the Top 150, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com.
The December 1 episode, which aired with no knowledge of the developing Impact/AEW partnership, drew 166,000 viewers on AXS TV. Impact drew a 0.05 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic.
In comparison, Brandon Thurston reported earlier this year that Impact averaged 150,000 weekly viewers in quarter three. The January 7 and September 22 episodes reportedly drew the highest numbers on AXS this year with 200,000 viewers. These numbers do not reflect views on Twitch or delayed viewings on Impact Plus.
This week’s Impact was headlined by Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack as the company continues the build to the next Impact Plus special event, Final Resolution, on December 12. Final Resolution will see Bey challenge Impact World Champion Rich Swann, while Ethan Page will go one-on-one with Karl Anderson.
Next week’s Impact will likely see a boost in numbers following the advertised appearance of new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega alongside Impact EVP Don Callis.
Jordynne Grace Lists Her AEW vs IMPACT Wrestling Dream Matches
Winter is here, and it has brought with it the tease of a potential new relationship between All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling, two companies that until this Wednesday night had very little to do with one another.
Kenny Omega and IMPACT EVP Don Callis hatching their evil plan to steal the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley on Dynamite has drawn immediate reactions from fans and those in the industry alike, and that includes former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.
Thicc Mama Pump weighed in on Twitter with her “official crossover dream match thread” pitting the stars of AEW against some interesting names from the IMPACT brand.
There are some potential classics in the making among this rather bizarre and eclectic list of matches, including AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. The North, Ethan Page and Josh Alexander, and a battle between Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb. Sign us the heck up!
We’re not exactly sure what The Dark Order’s John Silver did to piss Jordynne off, but apparently it was bad enough to land him in a singles match with the completely unhinged MMA legend Ken Shamrock.
Check out the whole list below.
- Abadon vs. Su Yung
- The Young Bucks vs. The North
- Wardlow vs. Rhino
- Diamante vs. Kiera Hogan
- Big Swole vs. Tasha Steelz
- Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny Swinger
- Serena Deeb vs. Deonna Purrazzo
- Joey Janela vs. Chris Bey
- John Silver vs. Ken Shamrock
- Debate: MJF vs. Julian (aka Ethan Page)
- Nyla Rose vs. Jessicka Havok
- Sting vs. Tommy Dreamer
- Jack Evans vs. Rich Swann
- Darby Allin vs. Suicide
- Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander
- Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Edwards
- Eddie Kingston vs. Willie Mack
- Kris Statlander vs. Taya Valkyrie
This is my official AEW/IMPACT crossover dream match thread 🚨
Yung Bucks v The North pic.twitter.com/J2yRiYdPiZ
Diamante v Kiera Hogan pic.twitter.com/CD6vPPhCED
Joey Janela v Chris Bey pic.twitter.com/TqCOViXpf6
Max v Julian (not a match, but a DEBATE) pic.twitter.com/EObugp8w4s
Jack Evans v Rich Swann pic.twitter.com/3vLXhWlJuf
Nyla Rose v Jessika Havok (MF hoss fight) pic.twitter.com/RBWQtjbsIS
Kris Stat v Taya V pic.twitter.com/RoUcBAjVsJ
Darby Allin v Suicide pic.twitter.com/V9EhYZ73DC
Kenny Omega v Josh Alexander (guaranteed 5 ⭐️) pic.twitter.com/uMZgiRSyqu
John Moxley v Eddie Edwards pic.twitter.com/EgJQdepPN3
Eddie Kingston v Willie Mack pic.twitter.com/JNqzdGqHOb
Kenny Omega & Don Callis Hatch Plot To Steal AEW World Title; Duo To Speak On IMPACT Next Tues.
Perhaps the single most bizarre year in the history of professional wrestling continued tonight on AEW Dynamite, as IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Don Callis realigned himself with Kenny Omega in what appears to be a carefully orchestrated plot to steal the AEW World Championship.
For weeks Omega had been pleading with Jon Moxley to meet him in a fair-and-square professional wrestling contest, a stark contrast to their first collision in 2019 that saw both men crash through a trampoline made completely out of barbed wire.
Two weeks ago things took another twist on Dynamite when Moxley was attacked backstage, knocked unconscious by an unknown entity. Omega, to his credit, was in the ring awaiting an official contract signing for their world title bout.
Callis is a long-time friend of Omega and fellow Canadian who called some of his most important matches in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. When he showed up tonight on Dynamite, joining the commentary booth for the show’s main event, no one thought anything of it. After all, the IMPACT official was also present at Full Gear to witness his friend’s victory over Hangman Page.
Omega and Moxley had an incredible match this evening, leaving it all in the ring as the show crawled closer and closer to the top of the hour. That made it all the more heartbreaking, and for many fans, infuriating, when Callis came to the ring and involved himself in the action.
Callis first approached the ring after Omega took a nasty spill to the floor, prompeting the AEW medical team to check on him. He then grabbed the microphone and insisted the referee call off the bout. However, with the ref sufficiently distracted, Omega was able to use the mic to draw blood from the now-former champion’s forehead. That and the One-Winged Angel was all he needed to steal the one-two-three in the middle of the ring.
Omega and Callis quickly grabbed the world title belt as soon as the bell rang and rushed backstage, not even waiting for ring announcer Justin Roberts to make the title change official. On their way out they exchanged heated words with AEW President Tony Khan and waded through a sea of upset AEW wrestlers who clearly all wanted answers, finally arriving at their car.
And that’s when they dropped a bombshell. Omega and Callis will speak on their actions next week, but it won’t be Wednesday on Dynamite. Fans will have to tune in to IMPACT Wrestling live on AXS next Tuesday night to see how this all plays out.
2020, am I right?
Categories And Nominees Revealed For Impact Wrestling’s 2020 Year-End Awards
As 2020 winds down, Impact Wrestling have announced their year-end award categories and nominees.
Interestingly enough, Tessa Blanchard is featured three times for her moments surrounding the Impact World Championship, but her nominations are not listed in chronologic order.
Voting can be completed by filling out their Survey Monkey form here. Featured below are the complete listings.
Wrestler of the Year
- Ace Austin
- Brian Myers
- Chris Bey
- Deonna Purrazzo
- Eddie Edwards
- Eric Young
- Ken Shamrock
- Jordynne Grace
- Moose
- Rhino
- Rich Swann
- Sami Callihan
- Taya Valkyrie
- Willie Mack
Best Moment of the Year
- Jordynne Grace Ends Taya Valkyrie’s Record Breaking Title Reign – IMPACT February 11, 2020
- Taya and Tessa Make History in First All Female World Title Match – IMPACT March 3, 2020
- Sami Callihan Revealed as ICU, Throws Fireball at Ken Shamrock – IMPACT March 17, 2020
- TNA Returns for one night AXS TV Special – TNA on AXS TV March 31, 2020
- Willie Mack Becomes X-Division Champion – Rebellion Night 1 April 21, 2020
- Deonna Purrazzo Debuts Attacking Jordynne Grace – IMPACT June 9, 2020
- Motor City Machine Guns/Eric Young/EC3 Return, Good Brothers and Heath Debut at Slammiversary – Slammiversary 2020
- Eddie Edwards becomes IMPACT World Champion for a Second Time – Slammiversary 2020
- Motor City Machine Guns become IMPACT World Tag Team Champions for a Second Time – IMPACT July 21, 2020
- Eric Young Attacks Rich Swann After Swann Announces Retirement – IMPACT August 4, 2020
- Rohit Raju Shocks Chris Bey to Become X-Division Champion – Emergence Night 1 August 18, 2020
- Eric Young Becomes IMPACT World Champion for a Second Time – IMPACT September 1, 2020
- Sami Callihan Piledrives Katie Forbes – IMPACT September 22, 2020
- James Storm Returns in Call Your Shot Gauntlet – Bound For Glory 2020
- Rich Swann Becomes IMPACT World Champion – Bound For Glory 2020
- Ken Shamrock Inducted Into IMPACT Hall of Fame by The Rock, Mick Foley, Bret Hart and More – Bound For Glory 2020
- John E. Bravo Shot at End of Wedding to Rosemary – IMPACT October 27, 2020
- The Good Brothers Become IMPACT World Tag Team Champions – Turning Point 2020
- The Rascalz Bid Farewell to IMPACT Wrestling – IMPACT November 17, 2020
- Tessa Blanchard Becomes First Woman to win World Championship – Hard To Kill
Favorite Match of the Year
- TJP vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo – IMPACT February 4, 2020
- Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan – Hard to Kill
- TJP vs. Josh Alexander – IMPACT February 18, 2020
- Willie Mack vs. Ace Austin – Rebellion Night 1 April 21, 2020
- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace – Slammiversary 2020
- Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Eric Young vs. Rich Swann – Slammiversary 2020
- Motor City Machine Guns vs. The North – Emergence Night 1 August 18, 2020
- Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo (30 Minute Iron Man Match) – Emergence Night 2 August 25, 2020
- Motor City Machine Guns vs. Rascalz – IMPACT September 8, 2020
- Josh Alexander vs. Alex Shelley vs. Ace Austin vs. Karl Anderson – Victory Road 2020
- Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards – Victory Road 2020
- The North vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton – Bound For Glory 2020
- Rich Swann vs. Eric Young – Bound For Glory 2020
- The Good Brothers vs. The North – Turning Point 2020
- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Su Yung (No DQ) – Turning Point 2020
- Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan – Turning Point 2020
Best Knockout of the Year
- Alisha Edwards
- Deonna Purrazzo
- Havok
- Jordynne Grace
- Kiera Hogan
- Kimber Lee
- Nevaeh
- Rosemary
- Su Yung
- Tasha Steelz
- Taya Valkyrie
- Tenille Dashwood
Best X-Division Star of the Year
- Ace Austin
- Chris Bey
- Rohit Raju
- Suicide
- TJP
- Trey Miguel
- Willie Mack
Best Tag Team of the Year
- Ace Austin and Madman Fulton
- Havok and Nevaeh
- Motor City Machine Guns
- Reno SCUM
- The Deaners
- The Good Brothers
- The North
- The Rascalz
- Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan
- Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary
- TJP and Fallah Bahh
- XXXL
Best Finishing Move the Year
- Chris Bey – Art of Finesse
- Deonna Purrazzo – Venus de Milo
- Eddie Edwards – Boston Knee Party
- Eric Young – Piledriver
- Jordynne Grace – Grace Driver
- Moose – Lights Out
- Motor City Machine Guns – Skull and Bones
- Rhino – Gore
- Taya Valkyrie – Road to Valhalla
- The Good Brothers – Magic Killer
- The North – The Northern Assault
- The Rascalz – Hot Fire Flame
One to Watch in 2021
- Chris Bey
- Fallah Bahh
- Joe Doering
- Madman Fulton
- Kimber Lee
- Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan
- The Deaners
- XXXL
