How Was Viewership for This Week’s WWE Smackdown Live?, Top 10 Video

ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live featured the continuation of Shane McMahon vs Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and was headlined by Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s WWE Smackdown Live averaged 2.493 million viewers, which was down from last week’s 2.680 million viewership average.

This week’s WWE Smackdown also featured the announcement of more WWE Clash of Champions matches, plus a major stipulation was announced for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. You can check out the updated PPV card at this link.

Smackdown Top 10 Video

In related news, below is this week’s Smackdown top 10 video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>