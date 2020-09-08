Viking Raiders’ Ivar Suffers Cervical Injury After Diving During WWE Raw Match

WWE Superstar Ivar of the Viking Raiders tag team suffered a legitimate injury on Monday Night Raw this evening.

During an eight-man tag team match, the Viking Raiders teamed with Ricochet and Apollo Crews against The Hurt Business, including brand new member Cedric Alexander.

Ivar performed a dive through the ropes during the bout, and hit the ground hard. He immediately put his arms together in the symbol of an “X”, which is typically something you see the referee do to signal to the people in the back that a legit injury has occurred.

WWE released a statement confirming that Ivar sustained a “cervical injury” during the match, and as a precaution he was taken to the hospital.