Vince McMahon Addresses Diversity & Mental Health In Email To WWE Employees

Vince McMahon issued a company-wide email to all WWE employees earlier today, reaffirming their continued commitment to diversity and its importance in the workplace, according to a new report from PWInsider.com.

The email reportedly contained links to free diversity training courses, as well as information on how employees can communicate with the company to report their comments and concerns. In addition, anyone who wants it now has access to 24/7 mental health counseling.

WWE joined in a social media movement on Tuesday, “blacking out” their accounts and remaining silent throughout the day, with the exception of the following statement: