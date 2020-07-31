Vince McMahon Admits WWE Raw & SmackDown Can Have Better Storylines

WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon recently spoke on WWE’s second-quarter earnings call, where he addressed WWE’s declining viewing figures.

Vince McMahon admitted that the live audience is key to WWE’s programming, and not having them inside is having an impact on the ratings currently.

“More than any other sport, our audience is part of our program. Audience interaction is always a plus. It goes back to the origination of this genre in terms of ‘yay!’ and ‘boo!’ The audience is integral to our success and ratings,” he said.

Vince did admit that while the lack of fans have had an impact, he did confess that WWE can do better in terms of storylines and creating new characters.