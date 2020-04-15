Vince McMahon Announces Upcoming WWE Talent & Employee Cuts

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon held a brief conference call with WWE employees this morning to announce that the company would be cutbacks across the board.

As a cost-saving maneuver, the move from Titan Towers to the brand new WWE headquarters facility in Stamford have been put on hold, according to PWInsider.com. Board members and executives will be taking a cut in pay, but they are not the only ones who will be effected.

McMahon confirmed that there would be cuts and furloughs to WWE employees and in-ring talents coming very soon, and individuals would be informed via text message about their status with the company.