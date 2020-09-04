Vince McMahon Bans Talent From “Detrimental” Third Party Apps, Claims WWE Owns Real Names & Likenesses

WWE Superstars have been put on notice that effective October 2, management will begin cracking down on those who use “third party” applications to supplement their income in ways the company deems “detrimental” to their brand.

Wrestling Inc. was the first to report that Vince McMahon addressed talent last weekend about protecting the WWE brand as the company continues to grow into its next phase.

He then claimed WWE owns the real names and likenesses of the performers, rather than simply their characters, and that some talent were using unspecified “third party” applications in ways that were “detrimental” to the brand’s image.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic numerous WWE Superstars have taken to outlets like Twitch, TikTok, YouTube and Cameo in order to connect with fans in a unique new way. For many, those side jobs have become an important way to replace their lost house show revenue.

Talent were reportedly confused by the vagueness of the new edict, and some are obviously upset and concerned that they may be forced to shut down channels they built during their time off. More information is expected at today’s television tapings.