Vince McMahon, Brother Love, Paul Heyman & More Appear In WWE’s Corporate Money In The Bank

Last night saw the first-ever corporate WWE Money In The Bank match which had the men and women battling from the ground floor to the roof of the building.

Along the way though they bumped into countless different people from the wrestling industry who made lots of cameo appearances to add a little bit of humor throughout the match.

– The first person to appear was Brother Love himself, who walked out of a bathroom as Rey Mysterio was running past, telling the WWE veteran that he loves him as he washed his hands.

– Possibly the youngest Doink The Clown you will ever see (and not a great one) also appeared, randomly popping up in the corner during one moment.

– Stephanie McMahon appeared to inform Dana Brooke she retrieved the wrong briefcase which was in a conference room, despite the fact Dana knew that you had to win on the roof of the building.

– Paul Heyman was seen eating a huge buffet table which saw an epic food fight begin as Otis launched a plate full of food into the face of Heyman to kick things off.

– John Laurinaitis then had a segment with Otis as he drove up in his electric chair to tell him about people power, with Otis throwing a pie in his face.

– There was a hilarious segment with Vince McMahon. AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan brawled into his office and he simply told them to get out as they stopped fighting and tidied up, with Vince then using some hand sanitizer to wash his hands.

-There was also a brief nod to The Undertaker as well. While the Deadman didn’t show up, AJ Styles did enter one room that was lit for The Undertaker with a casket sat waiting as a play on their Boneyard match still affecting him.