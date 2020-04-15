Vince McMahon, Dana White & More To Advise Donald Trump On Reopening U.S. For Business

Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has assembled an advisory team that includes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and UFC President Dana White, in addition to major sports owners including Roger Goodell, Mark Cuban and more.

No, the Commander in Chief is not casting an all-white billionaire spinoff of The Avengers. This is in fact the collection of pro-Trump business owners that will help the President in determining when and how to reopen the United States and begin to get the economy back on track. That’s the goal, anyways.

Currently, the NBA, NHL and MLB have all shut down regular season play for their 2020 seasons. Dana White has come under fire multiple times for attempting to plow ahead with plans for UFC fights in the midst of COVID-19. And then there’s WWE – a company with long ties to the Trump family, foundation and Presidency.

That relationship is currently under a microscope, as the Florida governor’s office recently declared WWE an “essential” business, allowing them to continue taping weekly television shows for FOX and the USA Network, live from their training facility in Orlando.

WWE had been reportedly approached by local law enforcement on multiple occasions in March and April about not following state guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor’s decision to add WWE to the “essential” list happened to fall on the same day that a pro-Trump super PAC – headed by Linda McMahon of all people – pledged $18.5 million would be spent in Tampa and Orlando.