Vince McMahon Makes First Comments on CM Punk’s WWE Status

By
Roman L
-
11

– Vince McMahon made WWE’s first public comments on CM Punk’s status with the company at today’s conference call with company investors. An investor asked about Punk’s status and Vince acknowledged he’s one of the company’s biggest performers and said:

“He’s taking a sabbatical, let’s just put it that way.”

11 COMMENTS

  1. No matter what profession you’re in, I think at some point we have to consider what’s best for ourselves, and not what’s best for business. I respect Punk for doing this. The ONLY thing I might have done differently was I would have announced this to the WWE Universe before this all took place, out of respect for his fans.

    • Nah, if you are going to do it, you cannot give the boss time to scramble to sort things out.

      I respect his walking out as well. Vince is pissing all over his talent by bringing in The Rock and Batista, throwing them in the WM Main Even right away. He is screwing over the talent that busts their ass all year.

    • Yeah, because bailing on your contractual obligations is cool. lol He b****ed out, and that’s all there is to it.

  2. Some people b**** about Punk’s walking out, but I think Punk’s statement is loud and clear. Maybe Punk walking out this year will keep WWE from repeating this next year.

    If you look at who has been involved in the Main Event at WrestleMania, it looks like this:

    WM 30: Batista
    WM 29: The Rock (Along with Cena)
    WM 28: The Rock (Along with Cena)
    WM 27: The Rock (Along with Miz and Cena)

    WM 26: HBK vs Undertaker…but before that, it was Batista and Cena

    Hopefully WM 31 will take Cena out of the main event and keep the part timers out as well.

