Vince McMahon Misses First WWE Television Taping Since ThunderDome Was Built

By onWWE

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not in attendance for last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, reports Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. It was apparently the first time the boss missed a television taping since the ThunderDome was built.

Smackdown featured a women’s title match between Bayley and Sasha Banks, three qualifiers for both the men’s and women’s Survivor Series matches, and a main event bout between Survivor Series partners Jey Uso and Kevin Owens. The show as instead helmed by Bruce Prichard, with McMahon returning to the ThunderDome for Raw this week.