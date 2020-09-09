Vince McMahon No Longer In Forbes’ Billionaires Top 400 List

The annual Forbes Billionaires Top 400 List has been revealed this week, but Vince McMahon is no longer part of that elite group.
The WWE Chairman didn’t reach the $2.1 billion threshold that is needed in order to make the list, with his net worth actually being $1.8 billion.
The other wealthy family currently involved in the wrestling world is the Khan family. Shahid Khan, the father of AEW’s President, Tony Khan found himself at number 66 on the list, with a net worth of $7.8 billion.
Forbes did write a little about the WWE Chairman though, stating:
The pandemic struck a blow to the live wrestling events put on by World Wrestling Entertainment, where McMahon is chief executive and chairman. Ticket and merchandise sales took a hit and shares fell 31% from early January through late July. McMahon also lost some $200 million on the XFL, his NFL competitor. It was forced to cancel its season in March and filed for bankruptcy shortly thereafter. A group including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson agreed to buy the league in August for a reported $15 million.