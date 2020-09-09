Vince McMahon No Longer In Forbes’ Billionaires Top 400 List

The annual Forbes Billionaires Top 400 List has been revealed this week, but Vince McMahon is no longer part of that elite group.

The WWE Chairman didn’t reach the $2.1 billion threshold that is needed in order to make the list, with his net worth actually being $1.8 billion.

The other wealthy family currently involved in the wrestling world is the Khan family. Shahid Khan, the father of AEW’s President, Tony Khan found himself at number 66 on the list, with a net worth of $7.8 billion.

Forbes did write a little about the WWE Chairman though, stating: