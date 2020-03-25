Vince McMahon Provides Cash Infusion To WWE

WWE announced through their corporate website that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon entered into a prepaid forward contract to transfer approx. $3,500,000 worth of Class B stock, a move designed to infuse WWE with liquid assets. Essentially, WWE gets the money, in exchange for McMahon trading the equivalent shares at a later date. McMahon will retain voting and dividend rights through this measure.

