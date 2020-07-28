Vince McMahon Reportedly A Big Fan Of Aleister Black, But Questions His Gimmick

A new report from Alex McCarthy at TalkSPORT has revealed how Vince McMahon feels about Aleister Black and his current gimmick.

There were some reports earlier in the week that Vince McMahon is set to give up on the former NXT Champion, but that appears to not be the case at all. McCarthy reported that the WWE Chairman is high on Aleister Black, but he does have concerns over his gimmick.

“Vince is a huge fan of the performer – and of Tommy. Size. Agility. Skill. But he is worried the character is a gimmick and will limit him,” the source disclosed.

Black was also reportedly working very closely with Paul Heyman, who was also a major fan of his and Black was disappointed when he left.

During WWE Raw this week Aleister Black was involved in another eye-related angle as Murphy gave him the same treatment that Rey Mysterio previously received. Black’s face was pushed into the corner of the steel stairs, seemingly injuring him.