Vince McMahon Reportedly Happy With ‘WrestleMania Caliber’ Matches At No Mercy

This past Sunday’s No Mercy show featured two huge matches, as John Cena went one on one with Roman Reigns for the first time ever on pay-per-view, and Brock Lesnar defended the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman, which was also a brand new match.

Both matches had predictable finishes, and according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon was very happy with both of the “WrestleMania caliber” matches that took place at No Mercy.

“It was said that Vince was very happy with both matches as he got what he wanted out of them, with the idea they promised two WrestleMania quality matches with his four top stars, and he gave them clean non-controversial finishes right in the middle of the ring.”