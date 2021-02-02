Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble

Surprisingly, it has been reported that WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon was not backstage during the WWE Royal Rumble.

Vince McMahon is well known for being hands on backstage, especially at the biggest shows of the year. But according to Fightful Select, Vince McMahon was not backstage at the WWE ThunderDome in Tampa, Florida during the WWE Royal Rumble.

Vince is currently dealing with the passing of his brother, Rodney, therefore he is taking a backseat at the moment has missed several shows recently.

The report also noted that the lineup for the show was set on Sunday morning and did not change and that Adam Pearce was instrumental in putting together the Royal Rumble match, with Bianca Belair receiving a standing ovation for her performance.