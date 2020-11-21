Vince McMahon Reportedly Refused To Speak With Zelina Vega After Firing Her

Professional wrestler and standout manager Zelina Vega was released from her contract with WWE last Friday night, just hours before Smackdown went on the air.

After receiving the news of her termination, Vega attempted to speak directly with Vince McMahon about the issue. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, she was told by Mark Carrano that Vince did not want to speak with her, before being escorted out of the building.

WWE told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated that Vega was released due to a “breach of contract”, after she started an OnlyFans account to make money off her passion for cosplay.

The company has come down hard recently against their performers using third party platforms to make money, to the point where Superstars have had to shut down their Twitch and YouTube accounts.