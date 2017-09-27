Vince McMahon’s Reaction To The Bullet Club Invading Raw

On Monday, Bullet Club members Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson,Marty Scurll, and Hangman Page were at the site of WWE Raw in Ontario, California. They were there to film an episode for their YouTube series called Being The Elite.

During Tuesday’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said that Vince McMahon wasn’t happy about the Bullet Club being at the site of Monday’s Raw, adding that the WWE chairman “didn’t find it funny at all.”

You can check out the Bullet Club invading Raw below: