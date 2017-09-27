Vince McMahon’s Reaction To The Bullet Club Invading Raw

On Monday, Bullet Club members Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson,Marty Scurll, and Hangman Page were at the site of WWE Raw in Ontario, California. They were there to film an episode for their YouTube series called Being The Elite.
During Tuesday’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said that Vince McMahon wasn’t happy about the Bullet Club being at the site of Monday’s Raw, adding that the WWE chairman “didn’t find it funny at all.”
You can check out the Bullet Club invading Raw below:
Funny Vince din’t have a problem with it when RAW invaded WCW!
Because RAW did not sneak past security, and because they weren’t some half assed company trying to leech off WCW. There was an actual chance of getting a feud going, not some lame ripoff of the past.
Funny that if Vince was to throw $$$ at any of them, maybe with the exception of Cody, they would all sign up in a heartbeat.