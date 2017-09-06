Vince McMahon’s Return Set For SmackDown Live Next Week

Next week’s SmackDown Live in Las Vegas will be a noteworthy show, as WWE chairman Vince McMahon will make his return to television to address the Kevin Owens/Shane McMahon situation.

On Tuesday’s SmackDown, it was revealed that Vince has decided to suspend Shane McMahon indefinitely after Kevin Owens threatened to sue WWE. Vince hasn’t appeared on television since the post-WrestleMania Raw, where he named Kurt Angle as the red brand’s new general manager.

According to Cageside Seats, Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens will be the semi-main event for the Hell in a Cell show, so don’t expect the SmackDown commissioner to be off of TV for too long.