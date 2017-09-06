Vince McMahon’s Return Set For SmackDown Live Next Week

Next week’s SmackDown Live in Las Vegas will be a noteworthy show, as WWE chairman Vince McMahon will make his return to television to address the Kevin Owens/Shane McMahon situation.
On Tuesday’s SmackDown, it was revealed that Vince has decided to suspend Shane McMahon indefinitely after Kevin Owens threatened to sue WWE. Vince hasn’t appeared on television since the post-WrestleMania Raw, where he named Kurt Angle as the red brand’s new general manager.
According to Cageside Seats, Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens will be the semi-main event for the Hell in a Cell show, so don’t expect the SmackDown commissioner to be off of TV for too long.
This won’t go well, Vince will come to smooth things out with Kevin. He will be apologetic, will say Shane is a hot head, loses his cool too fast, he doesn’t know where Shane gets that from.(lol) Vince will promise Kevin the world in the WWE. KO will accept Vince’s words and Thank him. Vince will say I’ll exit now as this is the KO show. Kevin will add as Vince is exiting, see I knew there had to be one reasonable McMahon, it surely wasn’t his hack wife, or putrid daughter, or idiot son, or those ungreatful bastard grand children. Vince stops on apron and reenters the ring. Vince says I thought we worked things out, KO says we did, Vince says don’t talk about my family ever again. KO says listen Vince I get it, your family is a disgrace, your embarrassed by them. Vince says I love my family, each and everyone of them. I am here as a business man today to do a job, but I don’t have to listen to you run your mouth about my family any more. by
In conclusion KO will say to Vince, hey listen at least you made the WWE great by bringing me in, that makes up for your pathetic family who should all have gone down in that helicopter crash. BOOOOOOOM Vince decks KO, Daniel Bryan and company run down and remove Vince from situation. Vince is yelling you son of a b****, I don’t care about law suits, You’re Fired! This will lead to Shane convincing Vince to let him fight KO with the stipulation that if Shane wins KO drops lawsuit.