Virgil Rants About Being “the Slave of a Rich White Dude”, Not Being Able to Escape His WWF Gimmick

Pro wrestling legend Michael Jones, better known to fans as Virgil, recently posted a lengthy rant on his official Instagram account @realvirgil. He is perhaps best known for his role as the frequently humiliated assistant/bodyguard of WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, which eventually culminated in a match between the two at WrestleMania VII.

Jones equated the gimmick to being “the slave of a rich white dude”, and chronicled the challenges he has faced trying to escape the imposing shadow the character, and DiBiase, cast over the rest of his career.

“Imagine. Your black. Your broke. Your character was the slave of a rich white dude. You never could be perceived further than that. You will always have a stain on yourself because of it. Everyone around you from a bird to a snake to clown could monetize from being that person. You try to do whatever you can but people only look at you one way. A slave.”

Despite all that, Jones claims that he’s still living his own version of “the million dollar dream” the only way he knows how. He’s also given up caring what people say about him, or the perception that fans or people within the business may have.

“I am going to celebrate my character. I am going live my million dollar dream however I can. I will always be there and try. If people want to talk about me in a way that makes them happy good. My turn has come.”

You can check out the full post below, but be warned that it contains some explicit language. The photo is taken from an Instagram account called The Unboxed Alliance, which does photography of pro wrestling action figures.