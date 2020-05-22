ProWrestling.com
aew dynamite

VOTE NOW: AEW’s Greatest Match Tournament, First Round Matches – Part I

0
By onAEW

This Saturday, All Elite Wrestling celebrates one year of in-ring competition at AEW Double or Nothing, live on pay-per-view.

Some of the best matches of the past decade have taken place in that ring, and with the help of our friends at Cagematch.net and their top notch ratings, we’ve seeded a 32-match tournament to determine AEW’s Greatest Match.

The first half of the first round match-ups are now available on our new Twitter account. Twitter recently shut down our account for an unknown reason that we are still desperately trying to communicate with them about, costing us business. For now, please give us a follow @prowrestlingcom.