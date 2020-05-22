VOTE NOW: AEW’s Greatest Match Tournament, First Round Matches – Part I

This Saturday, All Elite Wrestling celebrates one year of in-ring competition at AEW Double or Nothing, live on pay-per-view.

Some of the best matches of the past decade have taken place in that ring, and with the help of our friends at Cagematch.net and their top notch ratings, we’ve seeded a 32-match tournament to determine AEW’s Greatest Match.

The first half of the first round match-ups are now available on our new Twitter account.

First round tournament match: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution (#1) VS. SCU vs. OWE at AEW Double or Nothing (#32)@facdaniels @FrankieKazarian @ScorpioSky @KennyOmegamanX @theAdamPage — prowrestlingcom (@prowrestlingcom) May 22, 2020

First round tournament match: (#16) Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Kazarian & Scorpio Sky on AEW Dynamite 2/12 VS. (#17) @CodyRhodes vs. Wardlow, Steel Cage Match on AEW Dynamite 2/19 — prowrestlingcom (@prowrestlingcom) May 22, 2020

First round tournament match: (#8) Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Kenny Omega & Matt Hardy from AEW Dynamite 5/6 VS. (#25) The Elite vs. Death Triangle from AEW Dynamite: Homecoming@IAmJericho @sammyguevara @MATTHARDYBRAND @ReyFenixMx — prowrestlingcom (@prowrestlingcom) May 22, 2020

First round tournament match: (#9) Cody vs. Chris Jericho from AEW Full Gear VS. (#24) Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley & PAC from AEW Dynamite 10/16 — prowrestlingcom (@prowrestlingcom) May 22, 2020

First round tournament match: (#4) Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros. from AEW All Out VS. (#29) Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley from AEW Dynamite 11/20 — prowrestlingcom (@prowrestlingcom) May 22, 2020

First round tournament match: (#13) Private Party vs. The Young Bucks from AEW Dynamite 10/9 VS. (#20) Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. Kazarian & Scorpio Sky from AEW Dynamite 1/21 — prowrestlingcom (@prowrestlingcom) May 22, 2020

First round tournament match: (#5) Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. Lucha Bros. from AEW Dynamite 2/19 VS. (#28) Nick Jackson vs. Rey Fenix from AEW Dynamite 11/20 — prowrestlingcom (@prowrestlingcom) May 22, 2020