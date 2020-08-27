Wade Barrett Confirmed For WWE NXT Super-Tuesday Show

Wade Barrett made his return to WWE this week to commentate during WWE NXT, but it wasn’t just a one-shot deal.

The former leader of Nexus was fantastic on commentary during WWE NXT this week and he will be returning to the show next week for the major WWE NXT Super-Tuesday show. Barrett confirmed the news during this week’s episode of the show and he will be back to be part of the major iron-man match next week.

Barrett’s profile has also been added to the active section of the roster on WWE.com as well as a broadcaster, however, it is unknown how long the Englishman will be around in WWE beyond next week.