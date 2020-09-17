Wade Barrett Officially Signs New Contract With WWE

Following a trial period behind the broadcast booth for the black-and-yellow brand, Wade Barrett has signed a new one-year contract to join the WWE NXT announce team on a full-time basis.

The news was first reported by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, in an in-depth interview with the former Intercontinental Champion released ahead of Wednesday night’s show on the USA Network.

In a way, Barrett joining the NXT brand brings his career with the company full circle. The UK Superstar was a contestant on the first season of the WWE NXT competition series in 2010, under the tutelage of Chris Jericho. He went on to win the season and debuted with the rest of the cast on Monday Night Raw as the original Nexus members.

In the Sports Illustrated interview, the former bringer of bad news clarified that he’s currently at 100-percent physically, and has taken on a commentary position because it’s something he’s passionate about – not because an injury forced him to go down that road.

Prior to signing with WWE, Barrett was a commentator for the National Wrestling Alliance, calling their NWA Powerrr series on YouTube prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.