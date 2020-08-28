Wade Barrett Reflects On His WWE NXT Commentary Appearance

Wade Barrett made a special guest appearance on WWE NXT this week as the commentator and he’s reflected on the appearance on Twitter.

Barrett joined Vic Joseph and Beth Phoenix for the show this week and did a fantastic job on commentary, gaining major praise from fans online. He then reflected on the opportunity on social media after the show.

Thank you for all of the nice messages about my return to @WWENXT. Crazy couple of days, but I enjoyed it so much, I’ll be back for #NXTSuperTuesday next week! Shout out to @VicJosephWWE, @TheBethPhoenix and @TomPhillipsWWE for taking it easy on the new kid 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ku9cRm5yo9 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) August 27, 2020

It was a privilege to be a part of such an epic @WWENXT show. Thank you again for the invite, @TripleH. 👊🏻 https://t.co/9h7olmvPHR — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) August 27, 2020

Wade Barrett will be back again next week for NXT’s Super Tuesday show, which will feature the major NXT Championship iron-man match.