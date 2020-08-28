ProWrestling.com
Stu Bennett
Photo Credit: WWE YouTube.com

Wade Barrett Reflects On His WWE NXT Commentary Appearance

0
By onWWE

Wade Barrett made a special guest appearance on WWE NXT this week as the commentator and he’s reflected on the appearance on Twitter.

Barrett joined Vic Joseph and Beth Phoenix for the show this week and did a fantastic job on commentary, gaining major praise from fans online. He then reflected on the opportunity on social media after the show.

Wade Barrett will be back again next week for NXT’s Super Tuesday show, which will feature the major NXT Championship iron-man match.