Wade Barrett Returning To WWE Television Tonight On NXT

I’m afraid I’ve got some GREAT news!

Wade Barrett (aka Stu Bennett) will be returning to WWE television this week as a guest commentator for Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reports the deal is a one-off situation, and at this point he has not signed a contract for anything beyond this week’s show.

Barrett in NXT is an interesting full-circle moment for the company. He debuted on the first season of NXT when it was a competition, and actually won the whole thing. That of course led to the debut of The Nexus on Raw with him at the helm.

Most recently, Barrett was a color commentator for the National Wrestling Alliance, and was one of the U.K. hosts on the Netflix competition series Ultimate Beastmaster.

On a random note, CM Punk was one of the U.S. hosts for the same season of Beastmaster, and mixed it up with Barrett on multiple occasions. It’s a fun show. Check it out if you haven’t seen it.