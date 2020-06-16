Wade Barrett Reveals He Turned Down A Recent WWE Offer

Wade Barrett recently spoke with WrestlingInc where he discussed turning down a recent WWE offer to do something in relation to the Nexus.

“I was called in January or February by the Talent Relations team in WWE about something they wanted to do during WrestleMania to coincide with the 10th anniversary of NEXUS. I actually turned it down as I didn’t like the offer or the plan. I saw Darren just after that and he said he was gonna go and do something with them. But I wasn’t going to be involved in whatever it was.”

Darren Young had previously stated that WWE was set to bring Nexus back as part of WWE WrestleMania 36 in what is believed to be an Axxess meet and greet. However, Barrett was clearly not interested in being part of that.

“In all honestly, if it had been something more significant, I would have paid it more attention. But it was something, to me, that I wasn’t interested in doing. There was no benefit at all, for me, in doing it and I wasn’t excited about it, so I turned the offer down.”

During the interview, Barrett also spoke about the current wrestling landscape with no fans being involved in the shows, admitting he can’t get into the shows because of that.

“I’ve tuned in very briefly. To be honest with you, I’ve struggled with the lack of fans there. I think they’re an integral part of pro wrestling. Even sports like soccer – they’re bringing it back without the fans – and I think that’s gonna hurt soccer somewhat. But you still have a goal of winning and losing in soccer which is paramount. In wrestling, the story is really the reaction of the fans and if that’s not there, then it’s really difficult.”