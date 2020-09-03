Wade Barrett Reveals He Will Be Back On WWE NXT Next Week

Former Nexus leader, Wade Barrett has confirmed that he will once again be on commentary for WWE NXT next week.

Barrett made a surprise return as a guest commentator two weeks ago at Full Sail University, and he returned again this week for the Super Tuesday episode of the show.

There’s no way I’m missing this one. This is fast becoming a habit.. see you next week for another #NXTSuperTuesday! #WWENXT 👊🏻 https://t.co/Z2DOHXX9BX — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) September 2, 2020

Barrett has thrived in the role so far, and he will be back in the hot seat once again next week, for yet another Super Tuesday episode, which will feature the NXT Championship match between Finn Balor and Adam Cole.

Wade Barrett has yet to sign an official contract with the company, but he there have been reports that he is in talks with WWE at the moment about a possible return.