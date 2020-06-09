Wade Barrett Reveals The Instructions Vince McMahon Gave For The Nexus Debut

It was recently the 10 year anniversary of the fantastic Nexus debut, and Wade Barrett revealed the exact instructions Vince McMahon gave the group.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes the Nexus leader discussed what Vince McMahon told them prior to the debut, including how he wanted them to attack security and referees.

“Vince McMahon speaks to us, he says, ‘OK, this is a huge opportunity for you guys, this is going to be big, we want you to go attack John Cena at the end of the show and smash everything up, here’s what I want you to do, I want you to wear these armbands with the little N on there,’ didn’t give us a reason why we were wearing the N, didn’t give us the name Nexus or anything like that, said, ‘Put these on, Wade you go down, everyone else join him, smash up everything, I want you to rip the ring apart, I want you to trash the table, I want you to punch the security guards, punch the referees, punch Jerry Lawler, beat up Justin Roberts.” (h/t 411mania.com)