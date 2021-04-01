WALTER Says A Match With Finn Balor Is One He’s “Very Motivated To Have”

WALTER recently spoke about a possible match with Finn Balor, admitting it is something that he’s still interested in.

WALTER was originally expected to face Balor at WWE NXT UK Takeover: Dublin, but due to the pandemic, that show didn’t take place and therefore the match didn’t happen. However, when speaking with Sports Illustrated, the NXT UK Champion made it clear he’s still hoping to have that match one day.

“We have never wrestled before. It’s definitely one of the matches I am very motivated to have. Especially right now, this is the best Finn Bálor I’ve ever seen. The way he carries himself, the way he carries the company, it’s fantastic. His title reign, that’s what a title reign should look like. His title matches, that’s what title matches should look like. We were supposed to wrestle before the pandemic started, but we got interrupted. It’s a match I would like to have. The circumstances, whether he is NXT champion or whether I will be NXT UK champion, I don’t know, but it is a match I would like to have happen,” he said.

When discussing his immediate future, WALTER made it clear that his focus right now is firmly on being the NXT UK Champion, but he is open to travel.

“My commitment right now is NXT UK. I am the NXT UK champion. Until that changes, I won’t think about the future. I’m very open to travel. That’s what wrestlers do. We’ll see what is going to happen.”

Both Finn Balor and WALTER will be in action next week at WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. Balor will be defending his WWE NXT Championship against Karrion Kross, meanwhile, WALTER will put his WWE NXT UK Championship on the line against Tommaso Ciampa.