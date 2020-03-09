WarGames Competitors Revealed For AEW Blood & Guts Match

All Elite Wrestling has revealed all ten of the competitors who will be participating in the promotion’s first ever “Blood & Guts” match, a return to the traditional stylings of the classic WarGames concept. On the March 25th edition of AEW Dynamite, the Inner Circle will go to war against The Elite!

Representing Chris Jericho’s squad will be Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Ortiz, Santana and of course Jericho himself. The Elite will be represented by Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks, and the AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

AEW will be revealing the official rules behind the match this Wednesday night on Dynamite. What we do know is that their version of WarGames concept will feature two rings under one giant cage, and unlike the modernized WWE NXT variation, this one will have a ceiling.