Warrior Wrestling Wraps ‘Stadium Series’ Tonight On Fite TV; Knockouts Legend Ends Indie Career, 3-Way Title Match

Warrior Wrestling wraps up its three-part Stadium Series tonight live on FITE TV, from the football field at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, IL.

With multiple stars including the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, Benjamin Carter and Ethan Page being pulled from the show this week, the match card has seen some big last-minute changes.

The scheduled Warrior Wrestling Championship match between Brian Pillman Jr. and Trey Miguel, who won a triple threat over the other Rascalz last week to earn a title opportunity, is now a triple threat. Brian Cage previously vacated the title due to injury, and has now been added to the bout.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show on FITE TV is the highly anticipated No Holds Barred match with Joey Janela finally getting his hands on Frank the Clown and Robert “Ego” Anthony, plus Knockouts legend Madison Rayne in her final indie match ever.

Match Card:

— Warrior Wrestling Championship Match: Brian Pillman Jr. (c) vs. Brian Cage vs. Trey Miguel

— Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Kylie Rae (c) vs. Madison Rayne

— No Holds Barred Match: Joey Janela vs. Robert ‘Ego’ Anthony w/ Frank the Clown

— Mike Bennett vs. Cheeseburger

— Blake Christian vs. Zachary Wentz

— Beast Man vs. Rhino

— Moose vs. Suicide

— Isaias Velasquez vs. Travis Titan