Watch-A-Long, New WWE Network Collection, ‘The Bump’ & More Set For NXT Takeover Sunday

WWE has prepared a full slate of entertainment this Sunday heading into NXT Takeover: In Your House.

The day starts with a special edition of The Bump at 10:30AM ET airing on the WWE Network and all major social media channels. Hall of Fame panelists have been announced including Shawn Michaels and Shawn “X-Pac” Waltman, as well as NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, Mia Yim, and Mauro Ranallo.

At 12PM ET on the WWE Network they’ll be dropping a new “Best Of” collection taking a look at “NXT’s Most Defining Takeover Matches”.

A 30-minute kickoff show has been announced starting at 6:30PM ET leading into the main card at the top of the hour. WWE will be bringing back the Watch-a-Long panel as well throughout the show, with Bianca Belair, Natalya, Renee Young, Ruby Riott and more set to appear.

Finally, Triple H will be going live on Facebook immediately following NXT Takeover: In Your House. In the past they have also done conference calls with members of the media after the show, but at this point we have not received any information on that taking place.