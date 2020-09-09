WATCH: Adam Cole Reacts To Losing NXT Title Match: “The Better Man Won Tonight”

As previously reported, Finn Balor became a two-time NXT Champion on Tuesday night, defeating the Undisputed Era leader Adam Cole in a sudden death continuation of last week’s 60-Minute Ironman match.

Despite coming up short, Cole had no excuses after the bout and simply copped to the fact that Balor was, at least on this one night, the better man.

WWE cameras also caught a backstage moment during the NXT Super Tuesday II broadcast that saw Cole approach the new champion and offer him a handshake and threw up the “too sweet” as a show of respect. Check out highlights above and below.